Alex Ducas Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Milwaukee

Ducas (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Ducas has been dealing with a lingering lower back sprain, and a clear timeline for his return has yet to be established. Ducas didn't play more than three minutes in any of his four regular-season appearances, so his return won't make a significant impact on the Thunder's rotation.