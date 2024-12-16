Fantasy Basketball
Alex Ducas Injury: Won't play Tuesday vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Ducas (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's NBA Cup Championship game against the Bucks, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Ducas has been dealing with a lingering lower back sprain, and a clear timeline for his return has yet to be established. Ducas didn't play more than three minutes in any of his four regular-season appearances, so his return won't make a significant impact on the Thunder's rotation.

Alex Ducas
Oklahoma City Thunder
