Alex Ducas News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 6:00pm

Ducas (quadriceps) has been cleared to play Friday against the Jazz.

Ducas will be available for the first time since March 21, after recovering from a left quad strain. While Ducas wouldn't normally be a candidate for minutes, given his current spot in the rotation, he could get an opportunity to play Friday, considering OKC is electing to sit many of its key contributors.

