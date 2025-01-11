Alex Ducas News: Plays two minutes in return
Ducas (back) played the final 2:18 of Friday's 126-101 win over the Knicks, scoring zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and recording no other statistics during his time on the court.
One of Oklahoma City's two-way players, Ducas made his first appearance for either the NBA club or the G League's Oklahoma City Blue since Nov. 21, as he had been sidelined for nearly two months with a lower back sprain. Ducas will likely continue to find himself outside of the Thunder's rotation in competitive games, though he should see extended minutes during his stints with the Blue.
