Alex Fudge headshot

Alex Fudge News: Tacks on nine points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Fudge (knee) recorded nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 15 minutes Friday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 122-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Fudge made his G League regular-season debut Friday after missing time with a knee injury. He looked sharp in his first action since Nov. 26, going perfect from the field in a comfortable victory. Fudge appears to be on the outside of the team's rotation currently but could carve out a larger role if he continues to shoot at this level.

