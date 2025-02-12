Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len headshot

Alex Len News: Available Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Len is available for and will play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Len signed with the Lakers on Tuesday and will be active for Wednesday's contest. He'll compete with Jaxson Hayes and Trey Jemison for center minutes the rest of the season. In 36 appearances with the Kings during 2024-25, Len averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds across 7.2 minutes.

Alex Len
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
