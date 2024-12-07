Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len News: Back in rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Len totaled two points (1-2 FG) and one assist in four minutes during Friday's 140-113 win over the Spurs.

Len was back in the rotation, albeit for just four minutes. Domantas Sabonis was forced to the locker room with a facial injury, meaning Len was called upon early in the piece. Sabonis was able to return to the court quite quickly, bringing Len's night to an end. Given he has played a total of just 15 minutes in the past two weeks, it is clear Len is on the outside looking in when it comes to regular rotation minutes.

