Alex Len headshot

Alex Len News: Back to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Len is not in the Kings' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Len made his second start of the regular season Monday against the Hawks and finished with two points, three rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 17 minutes. Len will retreat to the bench Friday as Domantas Sabonis (back) returns from a two-game absence.

Alex Len
Sacramento Kings
