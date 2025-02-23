Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len News: Enters rotation in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Len supplied one rebound across three minutes during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Nuggets.

Len was back in the rotation, albeit for a short stint during garbage time. After playing 22 minutes in his first appearance for the Lakers, Len has since faded into obscurity. At this point, it appears he will only be used in emergencies or when the opponent is of a sizeable nature.

