Alex Len News: Fails to score in start

Len closed with zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 111-108 loss to the Nets.

Len moved into the starting lineup, replacing Jaxson Hayes who was ruled out with a knee injury. Despite the promotion, Len offered very little in terms of tangible production, failing to score for the fourth consecutive game. Having suited up only twice in the past eight games, Len's role appears to be on a knifes edge, typically resulting in very little playing time, if any.