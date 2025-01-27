Alex Len News: Fails to score in victory
Len produced one rebound across five minutes during Monday's 110-96 win over the Nets.
Len failed to score for the third straight game, continuing what has been another disappointing season. At this point, he is not an every-night part of the rotation, having played a combined 14 minutes in the past four games. With averages of just 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds, the outlook is far from positive.
