Alex Len News: Fails to score in victory

Len produced one rebound across five minutes during Monday's 110-96 win over the Nets.

Len failed to score for the third straight game, continuing what has been another disappointing season. At this point, he is not an every-night part of the rotation, having played a combined 14 minutes in the past four games. With averages of just 1.6 points and 1.9 rebounds, the outlook is far from positive.