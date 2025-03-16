Alex Len News: Retreats to bench

Len won't start Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jaxson Hayes (knee) sidelined, Len drew three straight starts but failed to make an impact, totaling four points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes. Len wasn't part of the regular rotation before Hayes' injury, but the former should have a role Sunday, as Trey Jemison (illness) is sidelined.