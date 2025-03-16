Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Len headshot

Alex Len News: Retreats to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Len won't start Sunday's game against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

With Jaxson Hayes (knee) sidelined, Len drew three straight starts but failed to make an impact, totaling four points, 10 rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes. Len wasn't part of the regular rotation before Hayes' injury, but the former should have a role Sunday, as Trey Jemison (illness) is sidelined.

Alex Len
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now