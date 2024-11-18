Alex Len News: Returning to starting five

Len is starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Len will join the first unit for the second time in three games while Domantas Sabonis (back) and DeMar DeRozan (back) continue to work their way back from injuries. Len started Friday night's game against the Timberwolves but finished with only two points and one rebound in nine minutes.