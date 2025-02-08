Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len News: Set to be waived, sign with Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 8, 2025 at 11:02am

Len is set to be waived by the Wizards on Saturday and is expected to sign with the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Len was part of a three-team trade Thursday that saw him being sent from the Kings to the Wizards. Len could still be claimed off waivers by another team, but assuming he isn't he intends to join Indiana to serve as a depth center behind Myles Turner (neck) and Thomas Bryant. Len didn't see much playing time off the Kings' bench, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds over 7.2 minutes per game before being traded.

