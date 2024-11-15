Alex Len News: Starting Friday

Len is in the Kings' starting lineup for Friday's game against Minnesota, Matt George of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

Len will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday due to DeMar DeRozan being sidelined with lower back tightness. Len has averaged just 7.4 minutes per game this season, so Friday's contest will give the 2013 first-round pick an opportunity to earn a bigger role in the Kings' rotation.