Alex Len News: Starting sans Hayes

Len will start in Monday's game against Brooklyn, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The veteran big man will supplant Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting five due to Jaxson Hayes (knee) being sidelined. Vanderbilt drew the start at center during Saturday's loss to Boston, though Len will join the first unit against the Nets after receiving a DNP via coach's decision in each of the Lakers' last two outings.