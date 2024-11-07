Alex Len News: Swats four shots off bench
Len amassed three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four blocks over 14 minutes during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Raptors.
Len continues to receive depth minutes in Sacramento's frontcourt. Against Toronto, the veteran big man was able to record season-highs in rebounds and blocks. Len is averaging 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 assists in 8.7 minutes across six appearances this season.
