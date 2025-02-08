Alex Len News: Will be waived, sign with Pacers

The Wizards are expected to waive Len on Saturday, and the center is expected to sign a one-year deal with Indiana upon clearing waivers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Washington acquired Len on Thursday in a three-team deal involving the Kings and Grizzlies, but the Wizards never had any plans of keeping the journeyman center in the fold. Assuming Len clears waivers, he'll add depth to a Pacers frontcourt that includes Myles Turner (neck) and Thomas Bryant. Len didn't see much playing time in Sacramento prior to being traded, averaging 1.4 points and 1.8 boards in 7.2 minutes per game over 36 appearances. Since he'll likely be behind both Turner on Bryant on the center depth chart in Indiana, Len will presumably find himself outside of the rotation in most games.