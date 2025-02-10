Alex Len News: Won't sign with Indiana

The Pacers will not sign Len to a deal, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Len was expected to sign a one-year pact with the Pacers upon clearing waivers; however, he will remain a free agent for the time being. The big man was traded from the Kings to the Wizards before having been waived by Washington on Saturday. The 31-year-old will likely be a candidate to latch on with a team lacking depth in the frontcourt.