Alex Len News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Len is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Interim head coach Doug Christie announced he won't change the starting lineup for his debut, so Len will head back to the bench due to the return of Domantas Sabonis (illness). Len is averaging 7.2 minutes per game across 23 games (three starts), so he's not likely to affect many fantasy decisions regardless of his role.

