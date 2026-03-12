Alex Morales headshot

Alex Morales Injury: Misses G league contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 9:10am

Morales didn't play in Wednesday's 126-113 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd because of a left eyebrow laceration.

Morales is a key man for Osceola, who will hope to have him back in time for the final stages of the season. His exclusion from the last game caused Phillip Wheeler to be promoted to the starting lineup, which should be the case if Morales is sidelined again in the future. Despite being signed as a two-way player, the 28-year-old guard has seen all of his playing time in the G League, leading Osceola with an average of 2.4 steals and ranking third on the team with 17.5 points and 3.7 assists per game.

