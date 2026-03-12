Alex Morales Injury: Sits out G League game with eye injury

Morales was inactive Wednesday in the G League Osceola Magic's 126-113 win over the Wisconsin Herd due to a left eyebrow laceration.

Morales signed a two-way deal with Orlando back on Feb. 17, but the 28-year-old guard is still waiting to make his NBA debut and has continued to play exclusively for the Magic's G League affiliate. Considering that his absence Wednesday appears to be the result of a superficial injury, Morales should be back in action for Osceola before long. Through 39 appearances on the season for Osceola, Morales is averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest.