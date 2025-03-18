Alex Morales News: All-around effort in rout

Morales piled up 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 135-113 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Morales' 15 boards represented a game high Sunday, and he submitted just his second double-double in 36 games during 2024-25. Over his last eight games (all starts), the 27-year-old is averaging 8.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals in 32.1 minutes.