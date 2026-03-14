Alex Morales News: Back in action in G League

Morales (eye) recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 38 minutes Friday in the G League Osceola Magic's 127-120 loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Morales missed Osceola's previous game Wednesday against the Wisconsin Herd due to a left eye laceration, but he faced no restrictions Friday in his return to the G League lineup. The 28-year-old guard signed a two-year, two-way deal with Orlando over the All-Star break, but he's still waiting to make his NBA debut. He'll remain out for Orlando's game Saturday in Miami while he's on assignment in the G League.