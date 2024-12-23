Alex Morales News: Balanced outing off bench in loss

Morales tallied eight points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Sunday's 113-105 loss to Salt Lake City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Morales put forth a well-rounded outing off the bench Sunday, leading all Osceola players in rebounds while finishing two points short of the double-digit mark. So far this season, Morales has averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.8 steals over 12 G League outings.