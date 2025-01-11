Alex Morales News: Dealing with right leg injury

Morales (leg) didn't play in Friday's 119-108 G League loss to the Mad Ants.

After playing 26 minutes during Monday's loss to Westchester, Morales is dealing with a right leg injury that forced him to the sidelines Friday. The 27-year-old wing has appeared in 15 games (four starts) for Osceola this season, averaging 7.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 threes in 25.0 minutes. It's unknown when Morales will be able to retake the floor in the G League.