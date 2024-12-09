Alex Morales News: Drops six dimes in loss
Morales mustered two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-105 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.
Morales scored a season-low two points but dished out a season-high six assists. He's averaging 9.2 points per game but hasn't scored in double figures in consecutive games yet.
Alex Morales
Free Agent
