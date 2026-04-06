Alex Morales News: Goes for 29 in final G League game

Morales tallied 29 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block across 43 minutes Sunday in the Osceola Magic's 134-121 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in the Eastern Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.

Osceola's playoff run came to an end with the loss, so Morales and fellow two-way player Colin Castleton should rejoin Orlando for the club's final four games of the regular season. Morales has made just one 12-minute appearance at the NBA level since signing his two-way deal Feb. 17.