Alex Morales News: Leads G League club to semifinals

Morales supplied 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and three steals across 39 minutes Friday in the Osceola Magic's 123-116 win over the Motor City Cruise in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

The 28-year-old guard is on a two-way deal with Orlando, but he's likely to stick around for the duration of Osceola's playoff run, which will continue Sunday with a matchup versus the Greensboro Swarm in the Eastern Conference Finals. Since signing his two-way deal with the Magic over the All-Star break, Morales has appeared in one game at the NBA level.