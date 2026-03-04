Alex Morales News: Logs double-double in G League

Morales posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes Tuesday during the G league Osceola Magic's 113-106 win over the Skyforce.

Morales led the team in rebounds and finished second in scoring during the victory en route to compiling his ninth double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut and should continue to play exclusively in the G League, where he's averaging 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.2 steals across 37 appearances.