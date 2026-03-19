Alex Morales News: Makes NBA debut Thursday

Morales finished Thursday's 130-111 loss to the Magic with two points (1-2 FG), four assists and three rebounds over 12 minutes.

The Magic were down by as much as 35 points during Thursday's game, which prompted both sides to empty their bench in the fourth quarter. Morales stepped onto the court for the start of the final frame in what was his first taste of NBA regular-season action in his professional career. He scored his first points on a layup at the 3:43 mark of the fourth quarter, and after playing the last 12 minutes of the game, he ended up finishing second on the Magic in assists behind Paolo Banchero (seven). While he's at the end of the Magic's rotation, Morales could see some limited minutes in garbage time, especially with Anthony Black (abdomen) sidelined.