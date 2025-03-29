Alex Morales News: Near double-double in G League

Morales totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 124-122 overtime win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Morales has scored at least 14 points in three consecutive G League games and was two rebounds shy from registering his third double-double of the season. He has averaged 11.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals over 34.2 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.