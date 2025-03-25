Alex Morales News: Nears double-double in loss

Morales racked up 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes Monday in the G League Osceola Magic's 119-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Morales has scored in double figures three times in the last five games for Osceola. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 50.2 percent from the field in the G League this season.