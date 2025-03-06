Alex Morales News: Secures double-double in G League

Morales finished with 12 points (6-12 FG), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Osceola Magic's 149-144 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Morales posted an efficient shooting line and led his team in rebounds, snatching five of his 12 on the offensive end of the court. This marks his first double-double of the G League regular season in 19 appearances.