Alex Morales News: Secures two-way deal with Magic

The Magic signed Morales to a two-way contract Tuesday.

Morales has already been a member of Orlando's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, but now he can bounce back and forth from the parent club as needed. Through 18 G League regular-season appearances, the 28-year-old is averaging 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals in 35.6 minutes per game.