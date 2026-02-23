Alex Morales News: Stays hot in G League

Morales tallied 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-97 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

The 28-year-old scored in double digits in his 12th consecutive game Monday, dropping at least 20 points for the eighth time on the campaign as well. Through 21 G League regular-season games, Morales is averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.