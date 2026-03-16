Alex Morales News: Strikes for 25 points in G League

Morales recorded 25 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Osceola Magic's 126-107 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Morales was one of two starters to reach the 20-point threshold, and he led Osceola in scoring by launching a balanced offensive attack. The 28-year-old is still in search of his NBA debut but has found success across 33 G League appearances this season, averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game.