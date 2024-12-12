Alex O'Connell Injury: Suffers toe sprain

O'Connell (toe) didn't play in Westchester's 118-107 win over College Park on Wednesday.

O'Connell missed his first game of the season Wednesday as he's currently dealing with a sprain in his left big toe. He is currently averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists and will have a chance to make his return during Friday's rematch versus the Skyhawks.