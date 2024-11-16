Alex O'Connell News: Scores 23 points off bench

O'Connell posted 23 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Friday's 127-100 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

O'Connell caught fire from deep and led Westchester in points and made three-pointers despite operating off the bench. He also led the bench unit with a plus-10 point differential.