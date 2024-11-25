Alex O'Connell News: Surpasses 20 points off bench

O'Connell finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.

O'Connell provided Westchester with a big spark off the bench Sunday, ending as one of three Knicks with at least 20 points while connecting on a pair of shots from deep. O'Connell has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over six outings this season.