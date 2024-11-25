Alex O'Connell News: Surpasses 20 points off bench
O'Connell finished with 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes in Sunday's 131-125 loss to Delaware.
O'Connell provided Westchester with a big spark off the bench Sunday, ending as one of three Knicks with at least 20 points while connecting on a pair of shots from deep. O'Connell has averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals over six outings this season.
Alex O'Connell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now