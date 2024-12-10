Alex Reese Injury: Doesn't play in loss Monday

Reese (ankle) didn't play in Monday's 112-109 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The severity of Reese's ankle injury is unknown, though his next chance to suit up will come Friday against the Stockton Kings. The 25-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals across 20.1 minutes per game in eight G League Tip-Off Tournament outings.