Alex Reese Injury: Suffers ankle injury
Reese was held out of Friday's game against the G League San Diego Clippers due to an ankle injury.
Reese logged only 10 minutes in his previous appearance Wednesday against South Bay, so it would appear he picked up the injury in the early stages of the matchup and it was significant enough to keep him from suiting up Friday. He'll be labeled day-to-day going forward.
Alex Reese
Free Agent
