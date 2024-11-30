Fantasy Basketball
Alex Reese

Alex Reese Injury: Suffers ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Reese was held out of Friday's game against the G League San Diego Clippers due to an ankle injury.

Reese logged only 10 minutes in his previous appearance Wednesday against South Bay, so it would appear he picked up the injury in the early stages of the matchup and it was significant enough to keep him from suiting up Friday. He'll be labeled day-to-day going forward.

Alex Reese
 Free Agent

