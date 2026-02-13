Alex Reese News: All-around output in win
Reese notched 18 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 141-103 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Reese did more than enough to earn a double-double even though he wasn't very efficient from beyond the arc in this game. His 11 defensive rebounds qualified as a season-high mark for Reese, who moved into the starting lineup for the first time in 2026.
