Alex Reese News: Big day in G League win

Reese finished with 21 points (7-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks over 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Rip City Remix's 114-106 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Reese led his team in scoring and showcased his deadly three-point shot throughout the matchup. He also contributed on the defensive end, recording four of his team's six blocks. Sunday marked just the third time in 10 appearances this season that he's reached the 20-point threshold.