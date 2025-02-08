Alex Reese News: Double-doubles in G League

Reese registered 27 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 110-103 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Reese scored his most points since dropping a season-high 32 against South Bay on Jan. 24. He also tied his season high with 12 rebounds en route to his fifth double-double of the campaign.