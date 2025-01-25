Alex Reese News: Drops 32 points in G League

Reese tallied 32 points (12-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt), seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 39 minutes Friday during the G League Rip City Remix's 122-110 loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Reese paced his club in scoring and found the bottom of the basket from nearly everywhere on the court, but his effort wasn't enough to lead Rip City to a victory. He's been aggressive in his last two appearances, totaling 55 points on 21-for-40 from the field during this hot stretch.