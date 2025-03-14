Alex Reese News: Gets green light Friday

Reese (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against Indiana, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Reese will shake off a questionable tag due to a left shoulder contusion and suit up Friday. The club is slated to have only eight players available, meaning the 25-year-old big man will likely see significant playing time. Reese has made five consecutive appearances, during which he has averaged 3.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 13.0 minutes per game.