Alex Reese News: Gets hot from deep in G League

Reese ended with 24 points (9-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 32 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 127-118 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

Reese led his team in scoring and put together his best production of the 2024-25 campaign to date. He also registered his first double-double Monday with the help of a solid effort on the boards.