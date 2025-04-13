Alex Reese News: Inactive Sunday

Reese will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Reese was sidelined for Friday's game due to an Achilles issue but wasn't listed on the injury report for the regular-season finale. However, he'll ultimately be sidelined, while Jalen Hood-Schifino is active. Reese made 15 appearances this season, averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.