Alex Reese headshot

Alex Reese News: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:31am

Reese will be inactive for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Reese was sidelined for Friday's game due to an Achilles issue but wasn't listed on the injury report for the regular-season finale. However, he'll ultimately be sidelined, while Jalen Hood-Schifino is active. Reese made 15 appearances this season, averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

Alex Reese
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
