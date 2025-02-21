Fantasy Basketball
Alex Reese News: Inks two-way deal with Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

The 76ers have signed Reese to a two-way contract, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reese spent most of his time in the G League with the Rip City Remix during the 2024-25, playing in 16 games for the affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 19.3 points per game, shooting 49.4 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.

