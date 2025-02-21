Alex Reese News: Lands two-way deal

Reese agreed to a two-way contract with the 76ers on Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Reese was briefly a member of the Thunder's 15-man roster earlier this season and made one appearance at the NBA level before being waived Oct. 31. He's since spent the entire campaign in the G League with the Rip City Remix, averaging 16.4 points (on 49.1 percent shooting from the field), 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.9 minutes per game over 25.9 minutes per contest. As a two-way player, Reese will be eligible to appear in games at both the NBA and G League level, but he's likely to see the bulk of his playing time with the 76ers' affiliate in Delaware.